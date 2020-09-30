After splitting the first two matches of the 2020 campaign last week with Texas Tech, the West Virginia University volleyball team welcomes Kansas State to Morgantown this Thursday and Friday night.
Kansas State (1-1 Big 12) will go into the WVU Coliseum after splitting two matches against Iowa State. WVU head coach Reed Sunahara has had this week to prepare his team for the Wildcats.
“The way we are preparing is we have got to stop them from doing what they want,” Sunahara said of K-State. “We have to execute on our side, we have to control the ball better and we have to make better decisions on our hitting.”
The Mountaineers (1-1) will look to continue to gain momentum after their 3-1 win against Texas Tech on Sept. 25. In its two matches, WVU had 106 kills and averaged a little over 15 kills per set. As for defense, the Mountaineers had 108 digs and 16.0 blocks.
Middle blocker Briana Lynch led the Mountaineers in kills last week with 26 kills over the seven sets played against the Red Raiders. The senior has an average of 4.5 points per set to rank third in the Big 12.
Illinois State transfer Emmy Ogogor has already had an impact on the Mountaineer volleyball team after her exceptional debut last week. Ogogor is second on the team with 23.5 points.
On defense, Skye Stokes is another player for the Mountaineers that had an impact right away this season. The freshman defender recorded 29 digs in the two matches last week.
For the 2020 season, teams are playing each other on back-to-back days to limit travel while getting more games in. Sunahara and his players are having to adjust to the new schedule that was put in place due to COVID-19.
“There are a lot of factors involved,” Sunahara said. “It’s a cat-and-mouse game where the first night we are trying to figure them out and they’re trying to figure us out.”
On Thursday night, the first set between WVU and Kansas State will begin at 7 p.m. and will be nationally televised on ESPNU. The first set on Friday night will begin at 6 p.m. and can be streamed live on Big 12 Now as a part of ESPN+.