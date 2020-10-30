The No. 15 ranked West Virginia volleyball team fell to the No. 2 ranked Baylor Bears by a final score of 3-0 on Friday night to complete the sweep over WVU.
Baylor (11-1, 11-1 Big 12) was determined to not get on a slow start again like Thursday night, leading 10-2 early. West Virginia (5-5, 5-5 Big 12) was able to cut the deficit down to three, but the Bears finished the set strong, winning 25-20.
The Bears once again started out the second set leading early 10-1. Baylor never looked back winning the set 25-14 to take a 2-0 lead.
The third set looked much like the first and second sets as the Bears took the third set 25-16. The Baylor offense shined all night as they sweep the Mountaineers 3-0.
Natali Petrova and Audrey Adams led West Virginia in kills with six each. Petrova is up to 122 kills and Adams surpassed 80 kills on the year.
After having a career high in kills last night, freshman Meghan Dombrowski only tallied one kill tonight as the WVU offense struggled to shake the Bears’ defense up.
The Mountaineers had more attacks than the Bears, but Baylor had almost double the kills, winning that category 46-27.
Briana Lynch for a second straight night led the Mountaineers with four blocks. The senior is fifth in the Big 12 with blocks now with 45 on the season.
The Bears dominated WVU in blocks, collecting 12 blocks in contrast to the four put up by West Virginia. There wasn’t much the Mountaineers could do on defense with the Baylor offense hitting a .409 hitting percentage as a team.
The West Virginia Mountaineers will return to Morgantown and host the Iowa State Cyclones next Friday and Saturday night. The first match on Friday will start at 6 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+.