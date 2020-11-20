In the last conference game of the fall season, the West Virginia volleyball team got revenge in a back to back by defeating the Oklahoma Sooners on Friday night by a score of 3-1.
The Mountaineers (8-8, 8-8 Big 12) took the lead early on in the first set and maintained it throughout the entire set. The Sooners (3-9, 3-9 Big 12) were able to make it close in the end, but WVU took the set 25-21.
Early in the second set, West Virginia and Oklahoma traded leads. The Mountaineers were able to separate themselves from the Sooners and took the set 25-20.
Once again, in the third set WVU and OU played a close set with 13 ties the entire way through. The set went to post-play where Oklahoma fought to stay alive in the night winning 27-25.
West Virginia didn’t mess around in the fourth set. At one point they went on a 10-2 run, but OU had a run of their own.
Redshirt sophomore Marielena Somoza had a crucial service ace in the fourth set to set up the Mountaineers for a match-point. The Mountaineers put an end to Oklahoma winning the set 25-20 and the match 3-1.
Natali Petrova led the Mountaineers with 15 kills. The Bulgarian native finished first on the team with 179 kills during the fall season.
Emmy Ogogor and Audrey Adams each had 11 kills against the Sooners. Adams finished with a hitting percentage of .550.
The defense from the Mountaineers has been quiet over the last week, but West Virginia finished with 7.5 blocks. Ogogor led the team with five blocks, while Briana Lynch had four.
As Big 12 conference play ends, this marks the first time under WVU coach Reed Sunahara that the Mountaineers have finished .500 in the conference.
The West Virginia Mountaineers will go on break until they return to campus in January. From there, Sunahara and his staff will schedule non-conference games to potentially compete for a NCAA Tournament bid.