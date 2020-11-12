The No. 13 Mountaineers look to defend home court as No. 1 Texas comes to Morgantown in a top-15 showdown on Thursday and Friday night.
After dropping out of the rankings, WVU jumped back in with a sweep over Iowa State last week, meanwhile Texas has held its top-ranked position for 15 consecutive weeks.
The Mountaineers will have a big test facing the best trio of blockers in the league in Brionne Butler, Asjia O’ Neal and Molly Phillips. Butler is hitting .448, O’Neal .385 and Phillips .363, all good enough to be placed in the top-10 in hitting in the Big 12.
Texas also leads the league as a team in hitting percentage (.337) and in kills with 14.51 kills per set.
The Mountaineers have a few individuals in the top-10 as well. Junior setter Lacey Zerwas is third with 9.76 assists per set. Brianna Lynch ranks fourth with a .355 hitting efficiency and ranks fifth in blocks with 1.12 blocks per set.
As a team the Mountaineers rank No. 27 in blocks (2.12 per set), No. 31 in digs (14.27 per set), No. 36 in opponents hitting percentage (.221), No. 40 in kills (12.20 per set) and No. 42 in assists (11.06 per set).
WVU head coach Reed Sunahara acknowledged the dominating play of the Texas Longhorns in the last few years.
"They (Texas) are good," Sunahara said. "They are No. 1 for a reason. They have been good. It's not like all of the sudden they became good. They have been good for a number of years now. Every year they compete for a national title, but I am impressed with them.”
This season, West Virginia is 4-2 at home, having lost both to No. 10 Kansas State. WVU has never beaten Texas. For the all-time series, the Longhorns are 16-0 against the Mountaineers and 8-0 at the Coliseum. However, WVU and Texas have had multiple five-set matches since 2014. Nevertheless, this should serve to be a very competitive match.
“They are a physical, athletic team,” Sunahara said. “We have to compete hard. We have to take care of the ball, and we have to make sure we control our side of the net."
The Coliseum will open to spectators at 25% capacity with facemasks and proper social distancing guidelines in place. The matches begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and will be streamed on Big 12 Now through ESPN+.