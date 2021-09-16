Losing is not in the vocabulary of the 2021-22 West Virginia women’s volleyball team a they remain undefeated after winning, 3-1, against the George Washington Colonials in Morgantown on Thursday.
The Mountaineers (9-0) won the first two sets both by 28-25, lost a close third set 26-24, before an easy 25-8 win in the fourth and final set.
The Mountaineers held the advantage over George Washington (0-9) in attacks (143-130), kills (58-24), attack errors (22-26), hit percentage (.224%-.015%) set assists (45-22), service aces (4-0), digs (66-49), blocks (9-3), sideout percentage (64.3%-46.5%) and point scoring percentage (54.1%-34.8%).
Experience played a large role in West Virginia’s win with veterans Brianna Lynch and Krisin Lux contributing on the floor.
Fifth-year middle blocker Lynch was great for the Mountaineers, leading every player in kills (17) and points (19). Lynch was second on the Mountaineers in hitting percentage (.484), attacks (31) and blocks (2).
Senior outside hitter Adrian Ell, was all across the stat sheet for the Mountaineers. While she did not lead in any category, she was near the top in most of them and led the Mountaineers in attacks (38).
Ell was also second on the Mountaineers in digs (16), blocks (2) and points (18), and third in hitting percentage (.237).
Senior outside hitter Lux similarly was third on the Mountaineers in kills (10), attacks (24) and points (10).
Senior setter Lacey Zerwas led all players in assists (41), and senior outside hitter Natali Petrova led with 16 digs, and was fourth on the Mountaineers with 23 attacks.
Sophomore outside hitter/defensive specialist Skye Stokes led the Mountaineers in hitting percentage (.500), was second in assists (1) and third in digs (10).
West Virginia returns to the court on Thursday night in the Mountaineer Invitational to face UMBC at 5 p.m.