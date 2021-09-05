The West Virginia volleyball team extended its winning streak on Saturday night at the Navy Tournament, sweeping all three sets against the hometown team, the Navy Midshipmen.
WVU (5-0) dominated on offense throughout the match, scoring all 75 possible points in its three-set sweep, winning 25-15 in the first set and 25-19 in the final two sets.
The Mountaineers have now completed their fourth match sweep of the season, only falling in one set so far during this five-game win streak.
“I thought we played well against two really good teams this weekend,” head coach Reed Sunahara said. “It was a defensive battle tonight. We knew that they would make us earn every point. It was a good win. We have a lot of work to do moving forward.”
WVU’s biggest contributors included senior middle blocker Briana Lynch, who continues her dominance this season, recording 15 kills on a 46 percent hitting percentage in three sets as well as adding in five blocks on defense.
Other Mountaineers who led the way Saturday night, included senior setter Lacey Zerwas with 29 assists, and fellow senior setter Adrian Ell with seven kills and six digs.
Senior defensive specialist Alexa Hasting also put in work on the defensive side of the court, recording 15 digs.
Navy (3-3) kept it close for the Mountaineers, with a combined 53 points, but couldn’t pull out a set win.
The Midshipmen looked towards their stars against WVU, with senior opposite hitter Avery Stowell leading the team with 12 kills and sophomore setter Averi Miller contributing 12 assists, and six digs.
Navy also found production from some underclassmen, including three kills and two blocks from sophomore outside hitter Jamie Llewellyn, as well as four blocks from sophomore middle blocker Maggie Bodman, and five digs from senior outside hitter Cami Herman.
After a short break, the Mountaineers will travel to Buffalo, New York to compete in the Buffalo/Canisius Tournament. West Virginia will play its first match of the tournament against American on Sept. 10 at noon.