The West Virginia volleyball team looks to bounce back at home when it faces Iowa State after two tough losses to No. 2 Baylor last week.
WVU (5-5, 5-5 Big 12) recently announced that the Coliseum will allow 25% capacity, with facemasks and proper social distancing, starting Friday night for the remainder of the season.
Prior to the loss to Baylor, the Mountaineers defeated No. 10 Kansas and TCU back to back and look to regain their momentum against Iowa State.
Meanwhile, Iowa State has lost five consecutive matches before its series against Oklahoma was postponed last weekend. During the losing streak, the Cyclones faced No. 1 Texas and No. 2 Baylor.
The Mountaineers are leading Iowa State in kills, assists, digs and every category in blocking but Iowa State is leading when it comes to errors, kills per set, assists per set, aces and digs per set.
Junior Elanor Holthaus leads Iowa State in kills with 94, while fellow junior Brooke Andersen follows close behind with 87.
The Cyclones’ defense is led by senior Izzy Enna, who has 135 digs on the season. The next best is junior Jenna Brandt and Andersen, who each have 64.
Junior Natali Petrova leads WVU with 122 kills this year with junior Kristin Lux following close behind with 110.
After a great performance against Baylor, Meghan Dombrowski looks to continue her hot streak coming off a 10-kill match.
On defense, senior Alexa Hasting has been a steady presence with 156 digs on the year. Petrova has chipped in with 122 digs.
For WVU, the Iowa State matchups could be a big momentum builder with No. 1 Texas on the schedule next.
The match on Friday will begin at 6 p.m. and the match on Saturday will begin at 4 p.m. Both matches will be streamed live on Big 12 Now as a part of ESPN+.