The West Virginia volleyball team faced off in their final match of the Mountaineer Invitational on Friday night but fell in a three-set sweep to the No. 20 Penn State Nittany Lions.
The Mountaineers scored a total of 55 points across three sets, losing the first set 25-22, the second set 25-13 and the final set, 25-20.
This match snaps a 10-match winning streak for the Mountaineers and is the only match they’ve had with more than one set loss.
West Virginia (10-1) struggled on offense, with no one in double digits in kills and everyone suffering from low hitting percentages.
The leader for the Mountaineer offense was senior outside hitter Kristen Lux who recorded eight kills, with senior middle blocker Briana Lynch also contributing six kills on a 23% hitting percentage and two blocks.
Senior setter Lacey Zerwas chipped in as usual, amassing 23 assists and nine digs.
Defensively, the Mountaineers found production from senior outside hitter Natali Petrova who had six digs and freshman middle blocker Madison Page who led the team with three blocks.
For the Nittany Lions (7-3) in this winning effort, they were dominant on defense with deadly offense as well.
Senior right-side hitter Jonni Parker led the way for Penn State, with 11 kills on a 34% hitting percentage and two blocks, with junior outside hitter Anasta Kudryashova not far behind with nine kills.
Senior setter Gabby Blossom was the leading passer for the Nittany Lions with 29 assists and four digs.
Defensively, Penn State had two players that made a great contribution, those being sophomore middle blocker Allie Holland and senior middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord with five and four blocks, respectively.
Another key contributor was senior outside hitter Adanna Rollins with 10 digs.
The Mountaineers will begin their conference schedule at home next Friday, facing off against the Oklahoma Sooners in a doubleheader at the WVU Coliseum. The match is set to begin at 6 p.m.