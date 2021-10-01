The West Virginia volleyball team completed its doubleheader against the No. 1 Texas Longhorns and was defeated in three sets.
West Virginia (12-3, 2-2 Big 12) only scored 54 points against the Longhorns (11-0, 2-0 Big 12), losing the first set 25-16, the second set 25-17 and the final set 25-21.
WVU struggled to get started on offense and couldn’t get on track at all against Texas. The leading scorer for the Mountaineers was right side hitter Adrian Ell. Ell recorded 9 kills on a 20% hitting percentage; the senior also had six digs.
Senior setter Lacey Zerwas was the leading passer for West Virginia, with a match high 30 assists and a team high 12 digs.
The Mountaineers struggled the most on defense Friday night, with only two total blocks from senior middle blocker Briana Lynch and Ell, with senior defensive specialist Alexa Hasting adding eight digs.
The Longhorns dominated on both sides of the court against the Mountaineers, junior opposite hitter Skylar Fields led Texas with 15 kills on a 48% hitting percentage on offense.
The Longhorns’ leading passer was junior setter Jhenna Gabriel, who amassed 19 assists.
Defensively, Texas stole the show, the Longhorns had two players with double-digit digs. Sophomore libero Nalani Iosia and junior outside hitter Logan Eggleson with 18 and 10 digs respectively.
The Longhorns also blocked shots very well against WVU, junior middle blocker Molly Phillips recording five blocks. Junior middle blocker Asjia O’Neal added on four more blocks as well.
The Mountaineers will travel to Manhattan, KS for their next match, to face off against the Kansas State Wildcats in a double header Thursday and Friday. Thursday’s match is set to start at 7:30 p.m.