West Virginia’s volleyball team was able to continue its winning streak on Thursday night as it took down the TCU Horned Frogs, 3-2.
West Virginia (4-3) came out rolling in the first set with a quick 11-2 lead. The Mountaineers handled the Horned Frogs for the rest of the set winning 25-18 as the defense for WVU was speculator with five blocks.
TCU (1-4) did not let West Virginia get off to a quick start again in the second set as the Horned Frogs led the majority of the set. TCU ended up winning the set 25-18 to even the match.
The Mountaineers showed a sign of life in the middle of the third set, but the Horned Frogs pulled away with a 5-0 run to end the set winning 25-18.
West Virginia head coach Reed Sunahara, wasn’t pleased with the performance of his team in the second and third sets.
“We went away from the game plan and a scouting report and it showed,” Sunahara said. “So, they (TCU) were getting kills at will.”
WVU and TCU traded scores throughout the fourth set until West Virginia got on a roll and led 21-17. The Mountaineers were able to take the fourth set 25-22 and force yet another fifth-set match.
The Mountaineers started the fifth and deciding set leading most of the set with TCU keeping it pretty close. West Virginia was able to take the set 15-11 and the match 3-2.
TCU had 63 kills in the match on Thursday night, while West Virginia had 56 kills. Both teams ended the match with 10 blocks.
Natali Petrova led the Mountaineers in kills with 15. The Bulgarian native has 97 kills on the season so far. Seniors Audrey Adams and Briana Lynch led WVU on defense with five blocks each.
WVU coach Reed Sunahara is ready for his players to get back out on the court tomorrow night with a quick turnaround.
“I told our players they have to get rest and they’re doing recovery right now,” Sunahara said. “And also, tomorrow morning stay off your feet, practice lightly, and we’ll get back at it.”
West Virginia will play its second match against TCU on Friday night at the WVU Coliseum. Coverage will begin at 6 P.M. on ESPN+.