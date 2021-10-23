The West Virginia volleyball team competed in the final match of its double-header against the No. 11 Baylor Bears, falling in four sets, 3-1, on Saturday.
West Virginia (13-6, 3-5 Big 12) scored 87 points against Baylor, with Baylor taking the first two sets, 25-16 and 25-19, WVU taking the third set 25-23 and the final set coming down to the wire, with Baylor (13-4, 7-1 Big 1) prevailing, 29-27.
The Mountaineers struggled on offense, with senior right side hitter Adrian Ell recording a team high 13 kills alongside her 11 digs and six blocks defensively.
A new face was filling up the stat sheet in this match too, that being junior middle blocker Emmy Ogogor adding on 10 kills as well as a team high eight blocks.
Senior setter Lacey Zerwas was West Virginia’s leading passer, with 36 assists and chipping in nine digs on defense.
Defense was West Virginia’s strength, with sophomore outside hitter Skye Stokes leading all Mountaineers with 12 digs, as well as senior middle blocker Briana Lynch adding on four blocks.
Baylor struggled offensively in the second half of this match, but it was able to pull through against the Mountaineer defense.
The Bears’ leader on offense once again was senior outside hitter Yossiana Pressley, who amassed a match high 19 kills as well as nine digs.
The offense for Baylor ran through senior setter Hannah Sedwick, who chipped in 40 assists to lead all players, as well as 13 digs on defense.
Both defenses struggled Saturday, but Baylor’s top contributor was senior libero Shanel Bramschreiber who recorded 16 digs, as well as junior middle blocker Kara McGhee who added on seven blocks.
The Mountaineers will travel to Ames, Iowa, to face the Iowa State Cyclones in a double-header on Saturday and Sunday. Both matches are set to start at 2 p.m.