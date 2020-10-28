At the start of the 2020 campaign for the No. 15 West Virginia volleyball team, expectations were moderate.
As the season has progressed, so have the Mountaineers, who now sit at an impressive 5-3. This ties them for fourth place in the Big 12 conference, after starting the season at 0-2.
"We have a tight-knit group, and they care about each other," sixth-year head coach Reed Sunahara said.
Coming off two straight losses to Kansas State in early October, Sunahara and the Mountaineers regrouped and prepared themselves for a battle with top-10 ranked opponent Kansas. Heading into the weekend against the Jayhawks, expectations surrounding WVU were anything but sky high. However, the team persevered and managed to pull off a shocking upset for the program’s first top-10 victory.
"Beating the No. 10 team in the country is huge, especially on the road," Sunahara said. "It was different situations both nights, but kind of the same match. We go up two sets to one the first night and then we win in five. The second night, we're down 2-1 and we come back and force a fifth and ended up winning in the fifth so that was great."
WVU hasn’t won five conference matches in the Big 12 since the 2017 season, and it won just two matches in 2018. The Mountaineers won three last season, en route to a 13-17 record.
Even with the condensed schedule in 2020, WVU has its sights set on a top three Big 12 finish this season, but large matchups against teams like No. 1 Texas — who is currently undefeated — loom large toward the end of the fall season.
Unfortunately for the Mountaineers, they won't be able to ride their current wave of momentum into a tournament this fall. Only the Big 12, ACC, SEC and Sun Belt conferences are competing, with the rest of the country beginning play this spring.
"We will see what happens when we finish up," Sunahara said in late October. "Our last two are at Oklahoma, and if we can complete a 16-match fall season, great. Then we are going to prepare for the spring and see what happens with what the NCAA comes up with and be prepared to play again."
In the general scope of the Big 12, only three teams will be receiving a bid next spring for the NCAA Tournament, which will be reduced from the normal 64 teams to 48 as a measure to limit the possible spread of COVID-19.
The aforementioned Texas is most likely to receive the Big-12’s at-large bid, while second-place Baylor will more than likely receive the conference’s second bid. The third bid will potentially be between WVU and Kansas State, as no one below them has a winning percentage over .300.
One thing that is helping Sunahara and the Mountaineers this season is the current schedule format. The current format has them play one team per week instead of the previous two per week. Even so, there are many challenges that both the players and coaches alike have to face.
"The tough thing is the first night we play then you've got to come up with a different plan based on what they did against you [the night prior]," Sunahara said. "That part is a little tough, but you are preparing for just one team."
The next matches for West Virginia are pivotal to its current campaign, including an upcoming matchup at No. 2 Baylor (9-1) beginning on Thursday night. After that, there's a matchup against Texas (10-0) on Nov. 12-13.
West Virginia will then have matchups against Iowa State and Oklahoma on Nov. 6-7 and Nov. 19-20, respectively.