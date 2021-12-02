The West Virginia volleyball team is prepped to make its NCAA Tournament debut Friday, facing the Illinois Fighting Illini at 5 p.m. in Lexington, Kentucky.
Head coach Reed Sunahara and his team were ecstatic following the announcement on Sunday, with this tournament berth feeling like a reward to him and his players’ hard work.
“It’s unbelievable and it’s a great feeling; it’s a great feeling to represent this unbelievable university,” Sunahara said. “All the hard work and the trust, and all that stuff paid off, so it’s rewarding for them, for me and for this athletic department.”
The Mountaineers (19-9, 8-8 Big 12) have found their stride late in the season, and Sunahara thinks his success recruiting high school athletes and valuable transfer athletes has all played a part in this success.
“Anytime you can win it's going to help with recruiting, and once they get on campus, they look at this university and see there’s a lot to offer,” Sunahara said. “Playing in the Big 12 has a lot of things these kids are looking for. There’s a good combination of things that we can sell to bring kids to West Virginia.”
Both West Virginia and Illinois will come into this match without a top-16 seed designation, but neither team should be overlooked on the court.
West Virginia has been stellar offensively this season, with right side hitter Adrian Ell leading the team with 335 kills as well as adding on 263 digs and 83 blocks defensively.
Fourth-year setter Lacey Zerwas has been one of the Big 12’s best passers, with over 1,000 assists at 1,011, ranking her second in the Big 12. Zerwas also comes up second on the team in digs with 265.
Defensively, West Virginia thrives off of blocking hits with middle blocker Briana Lynch blocking 95 hits this year, along with middle blocker Emmy Ogogor amassing 54 blocks. Defensive specialist Alexa Hasting also has a big role, leading the team with 384 digs.
Illinois (20-11, 12-8 Big 10) also thrives off its offense, with many of its matches going to four and five sets this season.
The leading-scorer for the Fighting Illini is outside hitter Raina Terry with 391 kills and 54 service aces.
Setter Diana Brown leads the team in assists with 1186, ranking her fifth in the Big 10.
The defense will be a focal point for the Mountaineers to attack, with defensive specialist Taylor Kuper leading the back line with 518 digs, along with middle blockers Kennedy Collins and Kyla Swanson with 118 and 93 blocks, respectively.
Since West Virginia will be competing in its first ever-match against Illinois and in its first tournament appearance, Sunahara was quick to reassure his players and shift their focus back to what’s important, the competition.
“It’s no different than playing a match in the Big 12, it’s still a competition,” Sunahara said. “I’m sure they [WVU players] are going to walk into the arena at UK and have big eyes, but when the whistle blows let’s focus on how to win the next point.”