The West Virginia volleyball team will head into its bye week with a surprising 5-3 record so far to start the season. The Mountaineers will defend their four-game winning streak next week when they travel to Waco, Texas, to take on No. 2 Baylor.
The team currently ranks third in the Big 12, just months after being underestimated by the other schools in the conference.
In June, the league's coaches voted on the pre-season volleyball poll for the Big 12, and the Mountaineers were selected to finish last in the conference. WVU has proved all of the teams in the Big 12 wrong by sweeping TCU and No. 10 Kansas, while also splitting with Texas Tech so far this season.
Two of the three losses the Mountaineers have this year are games they arguably could’ve won but came up short. After those two losses, WVU head coach Reed Sunahara and the team went on a four-game winning streak. Sunahara isn’t worried about this bye week affecting their momentum.
“I hope not. We need the rest, but we also need to grind, too,” Sunahara said. “We have to manage these guys well. We are going to give them a couple of days off because it has been four grueling weeks.”
Junior outside hitter Natali Petrova has led the Mountaineers so far on offense with 110 kills. Petrova, a Bulgaria native, is playing her first year with West Virginia, and so far she's impressed Sunahara with how well she has adjusted to her new team.
“She’s a great player. We are glad that she’s here and you know she’s still learning,” Sunahara said. “She’s still learning the Big 12. She still needs to make adjustments, but she’s definitely a hard worker and she wants to be good, so it helps us.”
Senior middle blocker Briana Lynch is another piece to this West Virginia team that has shown her value over the run. The senior from Johns Creek, Georgia, is third in kills for the Mountaineers while also ranking second in blocks on the defensive end.
Another player that has continued to be a key contributor this season for WVU is outside hitter Kristin Lux. The junior is second in kills on the team and had a season high 17 against Kansas State.
Skye Stokes is an emerging freshman for WVU who's tallied five service aces already in her first season as a Mountaineer.
This West Virginia volleyball team will be one to remember due to how much depth this year’s team has. Other notable players for WVU are Alexa Hasting, Lindsay Proctor, Lacey Zerwas, Emmy Ogogor and Audrey Adams.
“Our kids work hard,” Sunahara said. “I really enjoy coaching them and being in practice with them, so it’s a fun group.”