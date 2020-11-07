The West Virginia volleyball team defeated the Iowa State Cyclones by a final score of 3-0 on Saturday night to complete the weekend sweep.
WVU coach Reed Sunahara was hoping to avoid a chaotic night compared to last night.
“I told the team before we started that we had to out-dig them and we had to score more points,” Sunahara said. “So, I thought we did those two things well.”
The Mountaineers (7-5, 7-5 Big 12) continued their roll from last night’s win taking an early lead on the Cyclones (2-8, 2-8) in the first set. WVU cruised to take the first set, 25-20.
In the second set, it was more close play between West Virginia and Iowa State. The Mountaineers led behind defensive play at the end were able to take the set 25-22.
West Virginia avoided drama on Saturday night by taking the third set 25-16 and winning the match.
The Mountaineers played a lot better on Saturday night compared to Friday night according to Sunahara, who was happy by the lack of errors on Saturday.
“The thing I’m most happy about is minimizing our hitting errors. You know we cut that down a lot,” Sunahara said. “Today we had only 15 compared to 36 errors last night so I think that was a big difference in what we were doing.”
Kristin Lux led the Mountaineers in kills with 12. This brings her total up to 132 kills on the year.
Usual suspects Briana Lynch and Natali Petrova were right behind Lux. Petrova had nine kills, while Lynch had eight.
Redshirt senior Audrey Adams had a great night with six kills on zero errors.
Senior Briana Lynch led West Virginia in blocks with five. The Georgia native continues to move up the individual leaderboards in the Big 12.
As a team, the Mountaineers outscored the Cyclones in kills 36-34. Iowa State came into Morgantown as the third-highest killing team, but they had a hitting percentage of .090.
“It happens, I just hope that we had something to do with it,” Sunahara said. “We worked on our blocking a lot last week and definitely saw improvement.”
Next week, the West Virginia Mountaineers will host the No. 1-ranked Texas Longhorns at the WVU Coliseum starting on Thursday at 6 P.M. Coverage will be on ESPN+.