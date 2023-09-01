West Virginia’s volleyball team played its second game of the Duke/North Carolina Tournament on Friday evening against Loyola.
The outcome didn’t end in favor of West Virginia, as the team lost 3-1 with final scores of 23-25, 21-25, 25-19, and 20-25.
The Mountaineers struck first in the first set from a kill by sophomore outside hitter Tierney Jackson, assisted by redshirt senior Lauren DeLo. West Virginia fell behind 18-13 but quickly evaporated the lead to go up 20-19. At that point, junior outside hitter Hailey Green had four kills and sophomore outside hitter Bailey Miller contributed a pair of kills as well.
Looking like it could be anyone’s match, Loyola went on to secure the first set win 25-23. At the end of set one, WVU totaled 11 kills and five blocks. DeLo tallied 10 of her 38 total assists in the first set.
In the second set, the Mountaineers did not get their first lead until they went up 11-10 from a kill by Green.
In a back and forth competitive set, West Virginia found themselves down 17-21 but climbed back to tie it at 21-21. The push back wasn’t enough, as Loyola scored 4 straight points to take the second set 21-25.
Freshman middle blocker Maddy McGath registered three of her 10 total kills in the final stretch of the second set.
The Mountaineers came out hot in the third set, starting with a 6-1 lead with the help from several attack errors from the Loyola side and a kill from Jackson.
Hailey Green recorded her 11th kill bringing West Virginia to a 16-13 lead in the 3rd set. The Mountaineers went on to run away with the set, winning it 25-19.
WVU fell to Loyola in the fourth set 20-25 despite a hard fought effort, ending West Virginia’s night and bringing the Mountaineers to 2-3 on the season.
Green led the mountaineers with 15 kills. DeLo tallied three aces and a game high 38 assists. Fifth year defensive specialist Camilla Covas added a team high 10 blocks followed by Miller with nine blocks.
The Mountaineers play their final game of the Duke/North Carolina Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 2 against Duke. The game is set for 4 p.m. at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, NC.