The West Virginia Mountaineers volleyball team finished their trip to South Dakota with a 3-0 loss to Cal State Fullerton at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota.
West Virginia (3-6) had a tough tournament after their victory against Northern Colorado, dropping two in a row to the host South Dakota, and CSU Fullerton.
WVU was shut out against CSU Fullerton, and even though they played two close sets, the result is still disappointing for the young Mountaineer squad in the road tournament.
In the first set, WVU played close with CSU, but ultimately came up short, 25-22.
In the second set, it was a similar story, as CSU Fullerton pulled out a tight first set, winning it with an identical 25-22 score.
The third in final set proved to the be the worst for WVU, as they dropped the set, 25-20.
Freshman outside hitter Quincey Coyle was the leader for the Mountaineers in regards to kills, with 11.
Setter Kamiah Gibson led the way with 18 assists for WVU. Libero Skye Stokes had a nice day, and had the most digs for the team with 15. Middle blocker Madison Page had six blocks.
The Mountaineers had a disappointing South Dakota Classic, but they will now look ahead to their next tournament, which is at home.
West Virginia will host the Mountaineer Invitational, where they will play host to three teams, Merrimack College, Binghamton University, and Delaware State University.
The first of those matches for WVU will be on Thursday, Sept. 15, when the Mountaineers take on Merrimack College. The match will take place at the WVU Coliseum at 12:30 p.m.