The West Virginia Mountaineers volleyball team dropped its last game in the Penn State Classic to the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday, losing three sets to one at the Penn State Rec Center in University Park, Pennsylvania.
The Mountaineers (2-1) knew that the Nittany Lions (3-0) would be a tough team to take on, as Penn State went further in the NCAA Tournament than WVU did last season, with PSU reaching the second round a year ago.
The first two sets were not very close. Penn State thwarted the Mountaineers 25-14 in the first set, and then followed suit with a 25-10 drubbing in the second set.
West Virginia found some success, however, in the third set, when they took down the Nittany Lions, 25-20.
The fourth set was less successful than the third, as the Nittany Lions took care of business and completed the match by beating West Virginia 25-19.
Outside hitter Anjelina Starck had a nice day for the Nittany Lions, as she contributed 16 kills to the Penn State cause. She also had 44 total attacks.
Fifth year senior Adrian Ell had the best performance for WVU, as she had 39 total attacks, and 9 kills, both leading the team.
The Mountaineers dropped their first game of the season, now having played their first three games of the year, along with their first tournament.
West Virginia will return to action on Sept. 1, when they take on the UCLA Bruins in its second tournament of the year, the Hawaii Tournament.
The Mountaineers will take on two other teams in the Hawaii Tournament, including the Texas State Bobcats, and host Hawaii Rainbow Wahine squad.
WVU's next game against the UCLA Bruins will start at 10:45 p.m. on Sept. 1, the late start time due to the time change in Hawaii. The match will be at the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.