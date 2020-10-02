The West Virginia University volleyball team dropped another five-set match against the Kansas State Wildcats on Friday night at the WVU Coliseum.
In the first set, the Mountaineer’s (1-3) defense showed up quickly with five blocks. WVU led for the entire set, but Kansas State (3-1 kept it close. In the end, the Mountaineers ended up winning the set 25-21.
WVU continued their first set win into the second set with a huge 12-4 lead. The Wildcats came back at the end of the set to tie it at 24 a piece. In post-play, West Virginia and Kansas State traded scores until the Wildcats won 30-28 to even the match at one.
In the third set, it looked like Kansas State was going to take the set relatively easy, but the Mountaineers made it a great set of play between the two. After being down by five on set point, the Mountaineers went on a 7-0 scoring run to force post-play and won the third set 26-24 in exciting fashion.
WVU coach, Reed Sunahara, was very pleased with the fight from his players on the third set.
“We have it in us,” Sunahara said. “I thought Natalie Winter came in and did a nice job for us, but that’s what we are capable of.”
The third set loss did not affect the Wildcats as they controlled the entire fourth set winning 25-17 to force another fifth set to determine the match in as many nights.
Kansas State continued their flow into the fifth and deciding set with a quick 5-0 start. The Mountaineers couldn’t come back from the early deficit and KSU took the final set 15-8 and the match 3-2.
“In five it hurts, it hurts a lot,” Reed Sunahara explained. “That’s what I told the team I said you know if this doesn’t hurt, then something is wrong.”
Junior Natali Petrova led the Mountaineers in kills with 17. As a team, WVU was outnumbered by the Wildcats 66-55 in kills.
The Mountaineers did outscore the Wildcats in digs 85-81 with senior Alexa Hasting leading WVU with 22.
Senior Briana Lynch led the Mountaineer defense with seven blocks on the night, surpassing her career-high of five blocks just recorded last week.
WVU will travel to Lawrence, Kansas next weekend to take on the Kansas Jayhawks. First match will be on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. Coverage will be on ESPN+.