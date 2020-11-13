The No. 13 West Virginia volleyball team was defeated by the No. 1 Texas Longhorns 3-0 on Friday night in the last home game of the fall season.
In the first set, the Mountaineers (7-7, 7-7 Big 12) and Longhorns (14-0, 14-0) kept it close in the first half of the set, but Texas was able to gain some breathing room and take control of the rest of the set, winning 25-15.
To open the second set, Texas got ahold of the lead early and never looked back. The Longhorns took the set 25-8 and had a commanding 2-0 lead.
A lively West Virginia squad started out the third set with a 4-1 lead. The Longhorns were able to take the lead midway through the set and didn’t give it up, winning the set 25-20 and the match 3-0.
“They [Texas] are good,” Sunahara said. “I think if we can compete like we did on the third set, we would’ve had a better chance.”
WVU was led by Briana Lynch and Kristin Lux who each had eight kills. They accounted for more than half of the team’s kills.
Texas outscored West Virginia in kills 43-28. WVU struggled most of the night attacking with 26 hitting errors.
Lynch led the Mountaineers on defense with two blocks. The senior now has 59.0 blocks on the year.
It was difficult for West Virginia to block the Longhorns only doing so twice all night. Texas had eight blocks in response.
Looking ahead to next week, the Mountaineers have one more week of games before the fall season is over. Sunahara is proud of how his team has dealt with the pandemic so far.
“We want to finish the season,” Sunahara said. “We started the season; we now want to finish the season. We’ve got one more week to go.”
“I’m proud of them. Up to this point they’ve been COVID free,” Sunahara added.
The West Virginia Mountaineers will take the court again starting next Thursday night when they travel to Norman, Oklahoma, to take on the Sooners. Coverage will begin at 7 p.m. on Fox Sports.