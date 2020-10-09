The West Virginia Mountaineers will travel to Lawrence, Kansas to take on the Kansas Jayhawks this weekend for a chance to get back up in the Big 12 standings.
The Jayhawks (1-3) come into this weekend after losing both matches to the No.1 Texas Longhorns. Kansas is on a 3-game losing streak and hasn’t won a match since playing Baylor.
Jenny Mosser leads the Jayhawks in kills with 46 through four matches. The former UCLA Bruin has a career high of 28 kills against Colorado in 2017.
Expect the Jayhawks to be able to dig well against the Mountaineers (1-3), tallying four players with at least 25 digs so far in the 2020 campaign. Molly Schultz with 34 digs, Ayah Elnady with 29, Sara Nielsen with 27, and Jenny Mosser with 25.
West Virginia head coach Reed Sunahara emphasized how important each game in the Big 12 is.
“Every week is important, we’re in the Big 12 so every win we can get helps,” said Sunahara. “Kansas is a good team; they’re a lot better than they were last year.”
The Mountaineers are looking to get a solid win over Kansas on Friday after losing two heartbreaking matches in five sets to Kansas State. Sunahara is happy about the progress he is seeing from his players.
“We practiced on Sunday and I thought we had a really good practice coming off two five (set) losses,” Sunahara said. “You know, that’s never really happened before, so I think they’re engaged, and they want to get a lot better.”
Natali Petrova leads the Mountaineers with 55 kills. Not too far behind her is the All-Big 12 Volleyball Preseason Team recipient Briana Lynch with 50 kills.
On defense, the Mountaineers are led by Alexa Hasting, who has tallied 74 digs for WVU this season.
The defense for West Virginia has progressively looked better as the matches have gone. Seniors, Briana Lynch and Audrey Adams, both average over a block per game for WVU. Expect the defense to have a huge impact this weekend against the Jayhawks.
The first match will be on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. Coverage will be on ESPN+.