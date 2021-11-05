The West Virginia volleyball team was back in action Friday, defeating the Kansas Jayhawks in four sets to take a win in both matches of the double-header.
The match started out slow for West Virginia (16-7, 6-6 Big 12), with it dropping the first set to Kansas 29-27, but then answering with wins in the next three sets with the scores of 25-13, 25-20 and 25-15, respectively.
The offense was red hot for West Virginia in the final three sets of the match, with senior right side hitter Adrian Ell leading the way with 15 kills alongside 14 digs and three blocks defensively.
Senior outside hitter Natali Petrova backed up Thursday’s performance with 14 kills, 10 digs and two blocks.
The leading passer for the Mountaineers was senior setter Lacey Zerwas, who amassed 48 assists as well as contributing 14 digs.
West Virginia also defended well, with sophomore outside Skye Stokes recording a match-high 17 digs and put on a serving show, with four service aces.
Senior defensive specialist Alexa Hasting also recorded 16 digs.
Senior and junior middle blockers Briana Lynch and Emmy Ogogor were defending the net well, recording four and three blocks, respectively.
Kansas (12-11, 4-8 Big 12) fought hard against the Mountaineers, but the momentum dwindled as the match progressed.
Offense was good for the Jayhawks, with sophomore middle blocker Caroline Crawford leading the team with 12 kills as well as seven digs.
Freshman outside hitter Caroline Bien also contributed 11 kills to the cause and added on 11 digs.
Kansas’ leading passer for the second night in a row was freshman setter Camryn Turner, who recorded 41 assists and 14 digs.
Defense held back the Jayhawks as the match went on, but senior defensive specialist Lacey Angello chipped in a team-high 18 digs, alongside senior outside hitter Jenny Mosser with 10.
Senior middle blocker Rachel Langs also led the team in blocks with two.
For its next match, West Virginia travels to Washington, D.C. to face the Howard Bison on Nov. 12.