The West Virginia volleyball team dropped its first set but rallied back to defeat the Delaware Blue Hens, 3-1 on Friday evening.
West Virginia (9-9, 8-8 Big 12) and Delaware (2-5, 1-3 CAA) scheduled this game on Wednesday, with the Mountaineers traveling to Newark, Delaware.
In the first set, it was back-and-forth action between the Mountaineers and the Blue Hens from the start to the finish. A kill by WVU’s Kristin Lux resulted in extra play in the set. However—for the Mountaineers—Delaware won the first set off of two-straight points, winning, 26-24.
The second set was similar to the first, with both teams not being able to go on runs and make some breathing room. That was until West Virginia was down by just three points and went on a 10-2 run to take a five-point lead. WVU was able to close out the second set, 25-20, to even the match.
West Virginia was able to take the second set momentum into the third set, starting out leading 11-2. The Mountaineers didn’t look back, running away with the set, 25-12.
Delaware showed some fight in the fourth set, as they trailed 2-1 in the match. Tied all up at 16-a-piece, WVU went on a 6-0 run after a few errors by the Blue Hens. UD still wasn’t done, cutting the deficit to three, but in the end, it was the Mountaineers taking the set, 25-21, and the match, 3-1.
West Virginia was led by Lux, who recorded 15 kills on Friday night. Lux—an outside hitting junior—had two blocks against the Blue Hens.
Athena Ardila had 13 kills on 36 attacks in five sets of play. Ardila is playing in her second game for the Mountaineers after transferring from Northeastern.
Briana Lynch—a redshirt senior from Johns Creek, Georgia—was third on the Mountaineers with 13 kills on a .407 hitting percentage. Lynch has reached the 190 marks for kills in her last season.
The Mountaineers will travel to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to take on the Pitt Panthers on Wednesday, March 24. The third non-conference game for WVU will begin at 7 p.m. and will be presented on the ACC Network.