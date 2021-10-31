The West Virginia volleyball team completed its final match in a double-header against the Iowa State Cyclones, coming away with a 3-1 win to split the double-header.
It took West Virginia (14-7, 4-6 Big 12) four sets to complete the victory, where it scored 96 points total, with the first set finishing 25-18, the second match going to Iowa State 25-21 and the final two sets going to WVU at the scores of 25-18 and 25-21, respectively.
The Mountaineers found a groove offensively in the second half, with senior middle blocker Briana Lynch leading all players in kills with 16, while hitting at a 36%.
Lynch also led WVU with six blocks, alongside her teammate senior right side hitter Adrian Ell who contributed 11 kills with 17 digs and five blocks on defense.
West Virginia’s leading passer was senior setter Lacey Zerwas who passed for 43 assists to lead both teams.
Defense was a work in progress throughout this match, but senior outside hitter Natali Petrova added on 14 digs and four blocks, as well as junior middle blocker Emmy Ogogor chipping in five blocks to lead this Mountaineer squad.
For Iowa State (13-8, 5-5 Big 12), this is now its fourth loss in the last five matches, but this veteran squad was able to pull out one set win against West Virginia.
Offensively, the Cyclones were led by junior outside hitter Annie Hatch, who had a team-high 13 kills on a. 20% hitting percentage as well as a modest five digs and a block.
Senior right side hitter Mariah Mitchell also added on 12 kills on offense.
Iowa State’s passing was led by senior setter Jaden Newsome, who chipped in her 38 assists as usual.
Defense was what held back the Cyclones in this match, however freshman defensive specialist Allie Petry was able to contribute 17 digs, as well as her teammate senior middle blocker Candelaria Herrera adding on a match high eight blocks.
West Virginia will travel back home to face the Kansas Jayhawks in a double-header on Thursday and Friday. These matches are set to start at 6 p.m. and 3 p.m., respectively.