The West Virginia volleyball team grabbed an early lead Friday night and never looked back, defeating the Howard Bison in a 3-0 sweep. The loss for Howard snaps an eight-match win streak.
West Virginia (17-7, 6-6 Big 12) was dominant all night on both sides of the court, taking lopsided 25-12 wins in each of the first two sets. The final set was much closer, going to the Mountaineers, 25-23.
The Mountaineers were able to hit the ball well, and capitalize on mistakes against the Bison, with the offense running through outside hitter Athena Ardila.
Ardila recorded a team-high 11 kills on 38% hitting in her most successful match this season, the fifth-year senior also added three digs and one block.
West Virginia’s leading passer was Lacey Zerwas, who chipped in 30 assists in the victory and amassed a season-high six service aces.
Defensively, the Mountaineers were dominant to begin the match, but struggled in the final set.
Outside hitter Skye Stokes was WVU’s leader in digs with seven, while Madison Page led the team in blocks with three.
For Howard (14-12, 11-2 MEAC), the momentum was never on its side, but the team continued to fight until the final point.
Offensively, the leader for Howard was outside hitter Jennifer Bolden with a team-high eight kills on 46% hitting.
Passing was a challenge for the Bison, with starting setter Kayla Diaz recording 12 assists to lead her team and setter Milexa Cardona close behind her with eight assists.
The Bison defense struggled to stop West Virginia’s scoring streaks, but tightened in the final set of the match.
middle blocker Cimone Woodard chipped in two blocks to lead her team, with libero Taylor Johnson adding on a team-high 11 digs.
The Mountaineers will travel back home to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders in a double-header, Nov. 18 and 19. These matches are set to start at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. respectively.