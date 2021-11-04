The West Virginia volleyball team progressed towards an NCAA tournament bid as it swept the Kansas Jayhawks in the first match of a double header on Thursday night.
The Mountaineers (15-7, 5-6 Big 12) were working well offensively against the Jayhawks as WVU took the first set 25-18, following that up with a tight 30-28 win in the second set, and taking the final set 25-15.
Senior right side hitter Adrian Ell produced on both sides of the court for the Mountaineers, with 13 kills alongside 13 digs and two blocks.
Senior outside hitter Natali Petrova, an unfamiliar but consistent player, made a big impact with seven digs and 12 kills on 35% hitting.
West Virginia’s leading passer was senior setter Lacey Zerwas who added on a match-high 33 assists and nine digs.
The defense was consistent for WVU as senior defensive specialist Alexa Hasting and sophomore outside hitter Skye Stokes each had 10 digs. Senior middle blocker Briana Lynch also added on four blocks to lead all players.
Offensive mistakes and defensive hiccups held Kansas (12-10, 4-7 Big 12) without a set win.
The Jayhawks were led by freshman outside hitter Caroline Bien, who had a team high eight kills as well as seven digs and three blocks.
A few bad sets hurt Kansas’ offensive progress and momentum, but freshman setter Camryn Turner still chipped in 20 assists and nine digs.
The defense played well for the Jayhawks, with senior outside hitter Jenny Mosser contributing nine digs alongside sophomore middle blocker Caroline Crawford adding on three blocks.
Kansas also had three players register two blocks, those being Mosser, senior middle blocker Rachel Langs and senior right-side hitter Anezka Szabo.
West Virginia and Kansas will finish the double-header on Friday at 3 p.m. from the WVU Coliseum.