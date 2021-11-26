The West Virginia volleyball team began its last doubleheader of the season Friday, sweeping the TCU Horned Frogs in a tight road match.
The Mountaineers (18-9, 7-8 Big 12) started off in dominant fashion on defense, taking the first set 25-10. West Virginia then followed that up with two more set wins, taking the second set 25-23 and the final set 25-20.
Offensively, middle blocker Briana Lynch and right-side hitter Adrian Ell both recorded 11 kills each, with Lynch hitting the ball very well at a 56% clip. Ell also added on 10 digs and three blocks defensively.
West Virginia’s leading passer was setter Lacey Zerwas, who amassed a match-high 32 assists, along with eight digs.
Defense was the big difference between the Mountaineers and the Horned Frogs, with defensive specialist Alexa Hasting leading the team with 17 digs, along with middle blocker Emmy Ogogor chipping in four blocks.
For TCU (8-17, 2-13), it couldn’t get the ball rolling until the final two sets, but West Virginia was able to pull away and hold off the Horned Frog’s momentum.
The leader scoring for TCU was middle blocker Zoe Hall with eight kills, along with four blocks defensively, and two service aces.
The Horned Frog’s passing game worked well, with setter McKenzie Nichols leading the team with 25 assists and seven digs.
TCU couldn’t keep up defensively with the Mountaineer’s attack, with defensive specialist Dani Dennison chipping in 11 digs to lead the team, as well as four other players each contributing a block.
West Virginia will play its final match of the season Saturday, facing off in its second match of the doubleheader against the TCU Horned Frogs. The match is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.