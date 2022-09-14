The West Virginia University volleyball team will host its first home games of the season in the Mountaineer Invitational on Sept. 15-16 at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, hosting Merrimack College, Binghamton University and Delaware State.
The Mountaineers (3-6) have not had the start they wanted to their season, dropping two out of three matches in the South Dakota Classic and losing all three matches in Hawaii for the Hawaii Tournament.
After having a promising start in their first tournament of the year with two wins in the Penn State Classic, they have only won one game in their past two tournaments, picking up their lone win against Northern Colorado on Sept. 9.
WVU will open up their home tournament against Merrimack College. The match will begin on Sept. 15 at 12:30 p.m.
Later in the same day, the Mountaineers will take on the Binghamton Bearcats at 7 p.m.
WVU will try to use this home tournament as a possible springboard for more wins, as they host the tournament against statistically inferior talent.
West Virginia will finish off their home tournament against Delaware State on Friday at 6 p.m. to capping off their home tournament. The Mountaineers will also stay at home following the tournament, playing the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. for four straight games inside the WVU Coliseum.
As for star players to watch over the weekend tournament, fifth-year outside hitter Adrian Ell continues to be the leader for a struggling Mountaineer offense, leading the team in multiple categories, with 123.5 points, 100 kills and 11 service aces.
It is important to note that Big 12 conference play against TTU begins on Sept. 24, eight days after the Mountaineers take on Delaware State.
All matches in the Mountaineer Invitational will take place at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia, with streaming available on ESPN+ for all three matches.