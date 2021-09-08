The West Virginia volleyball team will travel to Buffalo, New York, to compete in the Buffalo/Canisius Tournament at the Buffalo Alumni Arena.
The Mountaineers (5-0) will begin this tournament against the American Eagles at noon on Friday, and then face off against the host teams, the Canisius Golden Griffins at 6 p.m. on Friday and the Buffalo Bulls at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
The Mountaineers enter into this tournament on a five-match win streak with only one set loss, as well as a victory against then-No. 23 Michigan.
WVU head coach Reed Sunahara credits his team for the Michigan win and thought it was important for the program moving forward.
“It was huge for us, it’s always nice to beat a ranked team and Michigan’s going to win a lot of games and they’re a really good team,” Sunahara said. “I thought we played really well and consistently and hopefully it’s the start of something good for us.”
The contributor that has led WVU out to a fast start this season, is none other than senior middle blocker Briana Lynch.
Lynch has led this Mountaineer squad so far, recording 73.5 points on 60 kills at a 49 percent hitting percentage, while also accounting for 25 total blocks.
Senior setter Lacey Zerwas has also been a large part of WVU and Lynch’s success, nearing 200 assists so far, at 173 along with 40 digs.
Defensively, senior defensive specialist Alexa Hasting has been doing the dirty work, accounting for 77 digs while averaging 4.8 per set.
WVU will start off against American (4-3) who is coming off a match win against in-state rival, UMBC.
The Eagles have a very consistent group of offensive talent led by junior outside hitter Zeynep Uzen, who has amassed 100.5 points with 89 kills on an 18 percent hitting percentage. Uzen is also a star on defense with 81 digs and nine blocks.
Junior setter Inbal Peleg has also been essential for the Eagles, recording 124 assists so far, 65 digs and nine blocks.
Defensively the top player for the Eagles has been graduate student defensive specialist Chiara Bosetti, who has recorded 109 digs.
The Mountaineers will continue this tournament against Canisius (0-6) who is coming off a loss against Bucknell and trying to turn around a six-match skid.
The Golden Griffins have a veteran team and find their scoring from junior outside hitter Ella Loussia, who has amassed 60.5 points with 53 kills on an 18 percent hitting percentage and seven blocks.
Freshman setter Avery Dole also has been a great passer, recording 79 assists for the Golden Griffins in her first season, with junior libero, Bree Long, also contributing 88 digs on defense.
WVU will finish the tournament on Saturday against Buffalo (3-3) who is entering this tournament after defeating Troy in the final set of its last match.
The Bulls are a very young and balanced team that looks towards their sophomore outside hitter Milla Malik for scoring and defense. Malik has 92 points on 83 kills at a 24 percent hitting percentage as well as 39 digs and seven blocks.
Other contributors for Buffalo include freshman setter Mandy Leigh who is just over 200 assists at 203 with 12 blocks, and freshman outside hitter Maria Futey and senior setter Kyndal Bacon who each have 53 digs.
Leading into this tournament, Sunahara and the Mountaineers are looking to extend their win streak, but need to keep improving and continue to execute the coach’s game plan as well as they have so far.
“They’ve been working hard, they’re applying what we’re telling them to, and they’re following the scouting report when we play other teams,” Sunahara said. “It’s a good group, a veteran group, that wants to be successful, so every day in practice they keep working harder and keep getting better.”