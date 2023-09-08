West Virginia’s volleyball team played its first game of the Colgate Ellis Rowland Memorial Tournament on Thursday against Colgate, their first meeting since 2008.
West Virginia fell to Colgate 3-2 with final scores of 25-27, 25-20, 23-25, 28-26 and 12-15.
Looking to avoid a fourth consecutive loss, the Mountaineers had to battle hard in the first set. Trailing 4-9, WVU climbed its way to an 18-16 lead towards the end of the set thanks to sophomore outside hitter Bailey Miller’s third kill of the game.
In an intense ending to set one, both teams were competing back and forth. Unfortunately for the Mountaineers, Colgate was able to start 1-0 with a 27-25 first set victory.
WVU led Colgate in attack errors 13-5 after the first. The Mountaineers also led the first set in kills, 14-9, five of which coming from junior outside hitter Hailey Green.
An impressive dig from sophomore outside hitter Quincey Coyle followed by a kill from Miller set the Mountaineers up to start the second set leading 4-0.
The Mountaineers dominated in the second set, not trailing at any point throughout. Their highest lead was seven points when they took a 17-10 lead from a kill by freshman middle blocker Maddy McGath, her third of the game.
West Virginia took set two, winning it 25-20 and tying the match 1-1.
The Mountaineers reduced their attack errors by 10, only committing three in the second set. Green and Miller were on fire, combining for 11 kills, six from Green and five from Miller.
WVU took the first lead in set three. Both teams took turns exchanging blows throughout the set, encompassed by the highest lead of the set being three. West Virginia was never able to pull away, resulting in Colgate winning the third set 25-23 and taking the lead 2-1.
The fourth set kicked off with a service ace from freshman libero/defensive specialist Danilyn Neil, opening the score 1-0. The Mountaineers did not give up a lead in the set until Colgate scored six straight, taking the lead 19-18.
West Virginia fought hard to win the fourth set in exhilarating fashion, 28-26, tying the match 2-2. WVU tallied zero service errors throughout the set and recorded four service aces.
Going into the 5th set, the Mountaineers took an early lead going up 3-0. Unfortunately, Colagte’s damage control proved to be too much, as they went on to win the set 15-12, taking the match 3-2.
As a team, the Mountaineers had more kills (66-59), digs (66-47) and assists (62-54) than Colgate, but it was not enough to secure the win.
Green (24) and Miller (17) combined for 41 of the 66 West Virginia kills. Lauren DeLo had another great night tallying assists and recording 50 of her own. Camilla Covas led the team with 26 digs while Tierney Jackson provided seven blocks for the squad.
The Mountaineers look to get back in the win column as they play their second game of the Colgate Ellis Rowland Memorial Tournament on Friday, Sept. 8 against Cornell. The match is set for 3 p.m. at Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York.