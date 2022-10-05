The West Virginia volleyball team struggled mightily at home on Wednesday against conference rival Kansas State, getting shut out 3-0 for its fourth straight loss this season and third straight loss to begin Big 12 play.
The Mountaineers (6-9, 0-3 Big 12) played close in the first two sets, but the team was unable to grab a single set and have now dropped six straight sets in three pitiful losses to open Big 12 play.
The first set ended with a score of 25-22. WVU had chances to win the set at times, with the set having seven ties and three lead changes, but WVU was unable to take advantage.
The second set was a battle, with an astounding 14 ties and nine lead changes. However, once again, West Virginia could not capitalize, and dropped the set 28-26. WVU had the set at 25-24, but could not get the final point to close out the set.
The third set was the most lopsided of the three, ending in a 25-18 Wildcats victory. WVU was down 20-18 towards the end of the set, but K-State would go on a 5-0 scoring run to put away the Mountaineers for good.
Fifth year outside hitter Adrian Ell and freshmen outside hitter Bailey Miller led the team with 13 and nine kills, respectively.
Setter Kamiah Gibson did what she does best, and had 29 assists for West Virginia. Libero Skye Stokes had 13 digs in the effort, and middle blocker Melanie McGann had three blocks.
WVU will stay home this weekend, battling with yet another Big 12 foe, in the No. 17 Baylor Bears.
Baylor was one of the top teams in the country last year, and this year is still very solid, with a 12-3 record, going 2-1 to begin conference play. The Mountaineers still seek their first Big 12 Conference victory.
The match against the Bears will be on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 1 p.m. Streaming will be available on ESPN+.