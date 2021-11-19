The West Virginia volleyball team forced a fifth set Friday, but it was not enough as West Virginia lost 3-2 to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
West Virginia (17-9, 6-8 Big 12) played in its tightest match this season, the match started off with a 25-22 victory in the first set. Following the first set, WVU lost the next two sets 25-23 and 25-20 respectively.
West Virginia then pulled out a 25-23 fourth set win before falling in the final set 15-11.
The Mountaineers were able to correct many of their mistakes from Thursday, but could not keep up with the Red Raiders offensively.
West Virginia’s leading scorers were right side hitter Adrian Ell and outside hitter Kristen Lux with 17 kills each.
Ell also contributed defensively with 10 digs, two blocks and three crucial service aces.
The leading passer for the Mountaineers was setter Lacey Zerwas with 41 assists and 17 digs.
Defensively, WVU performed well with defensive specialist Alexa Hasting chipping in a match high 26 digs, and Emmy Ogogor leading the team in blocks with seven.
For Texas Tech (17-10, 7-7 Big 12), defensive performance on the front line leading to scoring on offense, was the deciding factor for the match victory.
Offensively, outside hitter Reagan Cooper led the team in kills with 18, outside hitter Kenna Sauer followed close behind with 14 kills and 12 digs.
Texas Tech setter Alex Kirby led the match in assists with 55, as well as adding on 14 digs and four blocks.
Defense was where the Red Raiders dominated, combining for 13 blocks and 88 digs, to hold back the Mountaineer offensive attack.
Texas Tech libero KJ Adams led the team in digs with 19 while teammate Alex Torres amassed 17.
West Virginia will play in its final two matches of the regular season against the TCU Horned Frogs on Friday and Saturday. The matches are both set to begin at 7:30 p.m.