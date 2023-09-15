West Virginia volleyball took the court on Thursday night to face North Dakota State University in the second game of the Mountaineer Invitational.
WVU defeated NDSU in a 3-0 sweep, 26-24, 25-16 and 25-23.
The Mountaineers started the match with a service ace from sophomore defensive specialist Samiha Foster, giving them a 1-0 lead.
After a successful challenge by WVU Head Coach Reed Sunahara, the team went up 14-13, backed up by four kills in a row from sophomore outside hitter/middle blocker Tierney Jackson.
West Virginia took the first timeout of the match, down 21-19 in the first set. After trailing 23-21, Sunahara called another timeout to rally the Mountaineers to a 25-24 lead.
Junior outside hitter Hailey Green smashed down her sixth kill of the set to give West Virginia the first set win, 26-24.
West Virginia took control early in the second set, leading 7-2 with production from freshman middle blocker Maddy McGath and sophomore outside hitter Bailey Miller. McGath tallied a solo block, and Miller added 3 kills to gain the lead..
A 4-0 scoring run gave WVU a 12-4 lead, taking full control of the set. Leading 22-11, the Mountaineers pressured NDSU into taking a timeout late in the second set.
The Mountaineers earned the set victory, winning 25-16. Jackson hammered down her sixth kill of the night to wrap up set number two, putting West Virginia up 2-0.
Sophomore opposite Melanie McGann and McGath scored the first five points for the Mountaineers to start the third set. A kill from Green made the score 6-5,, her 12th kill of the match to that point.
Jackson recorded a service ace in the third set, bringing the lead to 10-8, West Virginia.
With a locked score of 23-23, Green nailed her 16th kill of the match, bringing WVU to game point in the third, 24-23.
The Mountaineers took the set in dramatic fashion, wrapping the night up from a solo block by Lauren DeLo. DeLo also tallied 35 assists on the night.
“Hats off to the players who made adjustments,” said Sunahara when asked about what they did to prepare in a short time span. “I thought the three players that stepped up were Lauren DeLo, Camilla Covas, and Hailey Green… they are the stability to our offense and defense… they take it to heart.”
Green (16) and Miller (10) led the Mountaineers in kills, while Camilla Covas had a match high 12 digs.
West Virginia will look to win its second match in a row, taking on Robert Morris University on Friday, Sept. 15, at 6 p.m at the WVU Coliseum.