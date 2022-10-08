The West Virginia Mountaineers volleyball team continued to struggle in Big 12 play, losing in a 3-0 sweep to the No. 17 Baylor Bears at the WVU Coliseum on Saturday.
The Mountaineers (6-10, 0-4 Big 12) have not won a set in their last three matches, as they have not been able to take a single set from their conference opponents in four losses to open Big 12 play.
WVU did not stand a chance in the first and second sets. In the first set, the Bears thrashed West Virginia from the beginning of the set, taking it 25-12.
The second set continued to be worse for the Mountaineers, as they could not muster double digits in points, as they dropped a horrific second set 25-9.
The third set was very competitive, but it still did not result in a set victory for WVU. The Mountaineers battled Baylor closely, but the Bears pulled it out. WVU had the set 24-23, but were unable to push the set to past 25.
Fifth year senior outside hitter Adrian Ell led WVU with nine kills. Setter Kamiah Gibson had 21 assists. Libero Skye Stokes had eight digs, and middle blocker Tierney Jackson was WVU’s leader with five blocks.
West Virginia will look to rectify their recent struggles with their next game against the Iowa State Cyclones on the road.
The Mountaineers will clash with the Cyclones on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. The match will be available for streaming on ESPN+ beginning at 7:30 p.m.