The West Virginia Mountaineers volleyball team battled with the TCU Horned Frogs on the road Thursday, but ultimately came up short in a close match, losing 3-2 in Fort Worth, Texas.
The Mountaineers made it a match and even sent the fifth set past 15, but were unable to pull it out in the end.
The first set went to the Horned Frogs, as they took care of business, 25-19.
The second set was close, but WVU was able to pull it out at the end of the set. They evened up the match with a 25-22 victory.
WVU built off their momentum in the third set, taking it with the inverse score of the first set, 25-19.
With WVU looking poised to take the fourth set, TCU bounced back and battled to a 25-21, to send the match to a winner-take-all fifth set.
The fifth set was an absolute battle. In an extremely tight set, TCU was the slightly better team in the end. After a total back and forth tussle, TCU grabbed the set, 17-15.
WVU totaled 55 kills in the match, with TCU totaling 61. The match was an extremely close one, and WVU can look at it in a positive light.
Freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller had yet another nice night, leading the Mountaineers in kills with 15. Freshman middle blocker Melanie McGann led with six blocks and setter Kamiah Gibson had 38 assists for West Virginia. Libero Jordan Schilling led in digs with 25.
The Mountaineers continue their Big 12 conference road trip, as they will play Oklahoma for their third Big 12 matchup of the season, looking to rebound from two straight losses.
The match will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the McCasland Fieldhouse in Norman, Oklahoma. The match will begin at 2:30 p.m.