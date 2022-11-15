The West Virginia volleyball team returns to Morgantown for a matchup with Big 12 foe TCU on Wednesday, Nov. 16, as the team stills searches for its first Big 12 with three matches left on the schedule.
The Mountaineers (7-19, 0-13 Big 12) are playing for pride and experience at this point in the season, having lost their first 13 Big 12 conference matchups.
It has been a long season for WVU, but there are some positives. One of those positives has been the emergence of freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller. The freshman from Quinlan, Texas has been the offensive star for the Mountaineers, as she is in the top two for the team in four offensive categories.
The Horned Frogs (13-10, 8-5 Big 12) have had a solid season overall, winning eight of a possible 13 conference matchups. TCU had a tough out-of-conference schedule, having to play the defending national champion and then ranked No. 3 Wisconsin, and No. 5 Minnesota.
A notable out-of-conference victory for TCU was a 3-2 win over Indiana in the Fight in the Fort early season tournament hosted by North Carolina State University.
A second notable out-of-conference win for the Horned Frogs was their win over Alabama, as they took down the Crimson Tide 3-1 at the Horned Frog Invitational, the tournament they hosted.
TCU’s offensive attack is led by senior Audrey Nalls, a 6-foot-1 outside hitter from Waxahachie, Texas.
In 91 sets played, Nalls is averaging an astonishing 4.24 points per set, 386.0 points, 349 kills, and 3.84 kills per set. Senior Julia Adams from Plano, Texas is not too far behind Nalls with 336.0 points.
On the defensive side of the ball, grad student Callie Williams, a setter from Waco, Texas, and former Baylor star, leads the team with 220 digs, and 2.39 digs per set. Libero Sabrina Sustala is second behind Williams in both catgories.
The Mountaineers are led by fifth-year senior outside hitter Adrian Ell and the aforementioned Miller offensively. Defensively, it has been junior libero Skye Stokes’s show, as the Chester, West Virginia native has collected a significant amount of digs.
Both teams only have three regular season matches left, with TCU trying to add some wins to their record as they push for an NCAA Tournament appearance, although it may be unlikely.
WVU does not have a shot at playing in the postseason but with a young team, they can still gain plenty of experience.
The matchup between these two Big 12 teams will be on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The match will be at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. First serve is scheduled for 6 p.m., and it will be streamed on ESPN+.