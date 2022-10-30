The West Virginia volleyball team will travel to Waco, Texas to take on another conference rival, the No. 13 Baylor Bears on the road Sunday.
The Mountaineers (7-15, 0-9 Big 12) have another tall test against the ranked Bears, as they just took on the former No. 1 Longhorns, and then quickly came back home to play the Iowa State Cyclones to a 3-0 sweep.
The Bears (18-4, 7-2 Big 12) are yet another challenge for WVU, as they have had lots of success in the past two seasons.
Statistically, Baylor is stronger than their opponents. In regards to kills, the Bears lead their opponents 1111 to 964, out-passing in assists with 1,004 to 888, and have made less errors than their opponents, with Baylor having 393 errors, and its opponents have 476.
Baylor’s offensive attack is led by outside hitter Lauren Harrison, who has accumulated 247 kills, and is averaging 3.63 kills per set, both of which are team highs. She also leads the team in points per set with 3.98.
Defensively, libero Lauren Briseno leads the team with 264 digs, as well as having 3.26 digs per set. She has also played all 81 sets for BU this season.
The Mountaineers are led offensively by fifth-year outside hitter Adrian Ell, and freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller, who both lead the team in multiple offensive categories, including being tied for first with 243 kills.
Setter Kamiah Gibson leads the team in assists by a long shot, with 557. Ell is second with 201.
Junior libero Skye Stokes is the best defensive player for WVU, as she leads the team in total digs with 298, and digs per set with 4.03.
West Virginia is still winless in the Big 12, losing their first nine conference games to start the season and will be looking for conference win number one against Baylor.
The Mountaineers and Bears will duel on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 1 p.m. The match will be at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas. Streaming will be available on ESPN+.