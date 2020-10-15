After two big wins last weekend against the No.10 Kansas Jayhawks, the West Virginia volleyball team looks to continue its hot streak when it hosts the TCU Horned Frogs this Thursday and Friday night.
The Horned Frogs are led by Julia Adams, who has scored the most kills on the team three times in their first four matches. The sophomore tallied 24 kills against the Red Raiders last week to surpass her career-high.
Another sophomore for TCU, Afedo Manyang, leads the team in kills per set with 3.27, ranking 9th in the conference with that rate.
West Virginia (3-3) volleyball head coach Reed Sunahara is hoping that his players are able to contain the TCU (1-3) offense this weekend.
“They (TCU) run a faster offense than we’ve seen in the past so that’s concerning,” Sunahara said. “Our defense needs to step up our blockers, first and foremost, because they’re the front line.”
The Mountaineers are looking to continue their winning streak after arguably their best weekend in program history beating No.10 Kansas on back-to-back nights.
Briana Lynch had an amazing game on Saturday night racking up 18 kills with zero errors. The senior was named WVU Student-Athlete of the Week this week. Reed Sunahara was impressed by her work on Saturday night.
“On Saturday, she just turned it on,” Sunahara said. “After the match on Friday I said, ‘hey, we need more out of you. I know you have a lot more.’ And she was a lot more dynamic on Saturday.”
Natali Petrova leads the Mountaineers in kills for the team with 82 through six games. The transfer also leads WVU in points per set.
Audrey Adams looks to lead West Virginia into battle defensively on Thursday leading the team with 27.0 blocks on the season.
WVU coach Reed Sunahara noticed a different energy from his players this week after the big weekend.
“Normally when you lose two-five setters, the morale is way down, but they picked it up,” said Sunahara. “I was pretty impressed with the way they carry themselves and how they played over the weekend.”
The West Virginia Mountaineers and the TCU Horned Frogs are set to play their first match this weekend on Thursday starting at 7 P.M at the WVU Coliseum. Coverage will be on ESPNU.