After splitting the double-header against the Iowa State Cyclones, the West Virginia volleyball team is back home to face the Kansas Jayhawks in a double-header on Thursday and Friday at the WVU Coliseum.
The Mountaineers (14-7, 4-6 Big 12) are coming off one win in their last four matches and will be looking to right the ship in time for an NCAA tournament bid.
Scoring points on offense has been West Virginia’s strong suit, with two main contributors making up a majority of the offensive game plan.
Senior right side hitter Adrian Ell is one of the top contributors, and she leads all Mountaineers with 235 kills, as well as an astounding 194 digs and 63 blocks.
Senior middle blocker Briana Lynch has also chipped in over 200 kills at 213, on a team high 35% hitting percentage.
Passing has usually done well for West Virginia, with senior setter Lacey Zerwas pacing the team with 743 assists.
Defense has been West Virginia’s downfall, but senior defensive specialist Alexa Hasting has made a big contribution with 272 digs, as well as Lynch and freshman middle blocker Madison Page adding on 77 blocks and 51 blocks respectively.
For Kansas (12-9, 4-6 Big 12) it went on a six-loss skid, before finally pulling one out against Oklahoma last week.
It has been a rough season for the Jayhawks, but offensive firepower has been there with defense holding them back from a few close wins.
Offensively, the Jayhawks have senior outside hitter Jenny Mosser, who has been their leader with 234 kills along with 187 digs which are both team highs.
Freshman outside hitter Caroline Bien also holds a big role, adding on 234 kills and 185 digs.
The leading passer for Kansas this season has been sophomore setter Elise McGhie with 500 assists exactly along with 121 digs.
Defensively, many players block shots and hit the ball for the Jayhawks, with junior libero Kennedy Farris coming up at third on the team in digs with 181, alongside sophomore middle blocker Caroline Crawford and senior middle blocker Rachael Langs who have 60 blocks and 52.5 blocks, respectively.
These matches are set to begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday and 3 p.m on Friday.