For the first time in program history, the West Virginia volleyball team was selected to compete in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.
During the NCAA Selection Special on ESPNU Sunday, the Mountaineers (19-9, 8-8 Big 12) were selected to play the Illinois Fighting Illini (20-11, 12-8 Big 10) in the first round. The match is set to be played on Dec. 2.
This is Illinois and West Virginia’s first-ever matchup, with the Illini’s most recent match being a victory against the Michigan State Spartans.
West Virginia will be entering the tournament on a two-match winning streak after sweeping the TCU Horned Frogs.
The match start time and television options are still to be determined.