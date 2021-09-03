The West Virginia women’s volleyball team swept No. 23 Michigan in the Navy Tournament Friday, winning all three sets.
The Mountaineers (4-0) won the sets 25-21, 25-19 and 21-18 over the Wolverines (2-1), to remain undefeated this season. This was the first ranked win of the season for the Mountaineers.
“I'm proud of how our team played today,” head coach Reed Sunahara said. “It's still early in the season, but it was a big win.”
The Mountaineers showed their superiority not only on the scoreboard, but also on the stat sheet. West Virginia had more kills (45-29), aces (6-2) and blocks (10-7).
The first set was a close one, with six ties and three lead changes, but the second was not close, with only one tie and no lead changes.
Senior outside hitter Kristin Lux dominated the stat sheet for the Mountaineers, leading the team in kills (12) and attacks (28). Lux was second on the team in points (14) and blocks (4).
Senior outside hitter Natalia Petrova led the Mountaineers in points (14.5) and kills (12). Petrova was also second in hitting percentage (.440), attacks (25), digs (8) and third in blocks (3).
Fifth-year middle blocker Briana Lynch led the Mountaineers and all players with seven blocks. Senior setter Lacey Zerwas led West Virginia and all players in assists (38).
Fifth-year defensive specialist Alexa Hastings led the Mountaineers and all players in digs (18) and was second in assists (4).
Senior outside hitter Paige Jones led the Wolverines and all players in kills (15), attacks (37) and points (17), and led the Wolverines in hitting percentage (.297).
With the win, Sunahara has amassed 400 total wins as a head coach, over 70 of those have come at West Virginia.
West Virginia’s next game in the Navy Tournament is against Navy Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.