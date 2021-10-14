The West Virginia volleyball team continues their Big 12 conference slate, traveling to face the Kansas State Wildcats in a double-header on Thursday and Friday in Manhattan, Kansas.
West Virginia (12-3, 2-2 Big 12) is coming off a two-match loss in a double header to the No. 1 Texas Longhorns on Sept. 30-Oct. 1.
The Mountaineers will be looking to get back on track against the Wildcats and offense will be the key.
Offensively, the two leaders of this WVU squad have been senior middle blocker Briana Lynch and senior right side hitter Adrian Ell, who have 161 kills on a 39% hitting percentage and 154 kills on a 22% percent hitting percentage, respectively.
Senior setter Lacey Zerwas has been leading in passing for the Mountaineers all season, accumulating 526 assists, which is fifth in the Big 12, as well as adding on 11 service aces.
Defense has been the weakness for West Virginia this season, but it’s led by senior defensive specialist Alexa Hasting with 202 digs. Lynch leads all Mountaineers with 59 blocks and freshman middle blocker Madison Page has also contributed 49 blocks.
For the Wildcats (10-5, 1-3 Big 12), they’re coming off a double-header against the Oklahoma Sooners where they lost one match and won the other.
The captain offensively for Kansas State is sophomore outside hitter Aliyah Carter who has recorded 238 kills, placing her second in the Big 12. Carter also adds on 158 digs and 27 blocks defensively, making her an all-around threat for the Wildcats.
The leading passer for Kansas State this season has been junior setter Teana Adams-Kaonohi, who has amassed 630 assists. Adams-Kaonohi also has 40 blocks.
A handful of players have allowed the Wildcats to be deadly on defense too, including sophomore libero Mackenzie Morris leading the team with 226 digs along with sophomore middle blocker Kadye Fernholz and senior opposite hitter Haley Warner contributing 54 blocks and 47 blocks, respectively.
These matches are set to begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and 8 p.m. on Friday.