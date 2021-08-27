After winning an earlier matchup against Loyola, the West Virginia women’s volleyball team defeated Old Dominion, 3-0, on Friday night in the Old Dominion University Invitational.
Coming off a good morning start, the Mountaineers (2-0) came back to the ODU Volleyball Center looking for a similar result.
“I thought we played much better tonight than we did this morning,” head coach Reed Sunahara said. “We have to keep getting better in all phases of our games. We'll be back at it tomorrow when we play Hampton.”
The Mountaineers won every set against the Monarchs, winning 25-19, 25-14 and 25-12.
The Mountaineers not only dominated the scoreboard but also the stat sheet. The Mountaineers led in points (60-35), kills (39-24), aces (9-1), blocks (12-10), assists (35-23) and digs (38-25).
Fifth-year middle blocker Briana Lynch was crucial for the Mountaineers, leading the team in both kills (10) and blocks (7).
Senior setter Adrian Ell was a jack of all trades for the Mountaineers on the stat sheet tonight. Despite not leading the team in any category, she was top three in kills (6), aces (2), blocks (4) and assists (2).
Alexa Hasting, a fifth-year defensive specialist, was also important, leading the team in digs (9), and was second in assists (5).
Redshirt junior defensive specialist Marielena Somoza and sophomore outside hitter/defensive specialist Skye Stokes were tied for the team lead in aces, both having three.
Senior setter Lacey Zerwas led the team in assists (26), recording 21 more than any other Mountaineer.
Other notable stats were senior outside hitter Kristin Lux with nine kills, and freshman middle blocker Madison Page having five blocks.
For Old Dominion (1-1), the stats were less plentiful, Myah Conway led the Monarchs with eight kills.
Teresa Atilano recorded the lone ace while leading the team with 21 assists. As Hailey Duncan led them with seven blocks and Jordan Daniel’s eight digs were the most by any Monarch.
The Mountaineers will play their third game of the ODU Invitational Saturday at 1 p.m. against the Hampton Pirates.