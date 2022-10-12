The West Virginia Mountaineers volleyball team lost an absolute heartbreaker, dropping another match 3-2 to the Iowa State Cyclones at the James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa after taking the first two sets on Wednesday.
The Mountaineers (6-11, 0-5 Big 12) were once again on the precipice of victory as they have been a few times this season, but found yet another way to lose after going up two sets to none against the Cyclones.
WVU battled and won the first set, 28-26. The set was very close, as both teams made some great offensive and defensive plays during the set.
In the second set, West Virginia dominated, and won the set by double digits, 25-14. It looked as if the Mountaineers were in great shape to win their first Big 12 match of the season.
However, the third set had other plans. The Cyclones flipped the script on WVU, and blew out the Mountaineers 25-10.
The fourth set was much closer, but Iowa State pulled away from WVU at the end of the set, securing the set 25-20, and tying the match at 2-2.
The fifth set was a tough one for WVU. After battling and pushing the fifth set past the 15 points needed to win, the Mountaineers once again could not get the points need to get in the win column.
The Mountaineers even had match point up 14-13, but Kamiah Gibson had a service error to make it 14-14. WVU led 15-14 as well, but ISU’s Mariah Mitchell had a crucial kill. Iowa State would go on to win the next two points.
The Mountaineers lose possibly one of the toughest matches all year to the Cyclones, but once again look ahead to get their first Big 12 victory.
They will have a chance to do that on Oct. 19 against the Kansas Jayhawks, but first the Mountaineers will come home to play out-of-conference opponent Chicago State first.
The match is on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 1 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum with streaming available on ESPN+.