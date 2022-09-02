The West Virginia volleyball dropped its Outrigger Challenge opener on Thursday night, falling to the UCLA Bruins in the 3-0 sweep.
There wasn't much to build on Thursday, as WVU was unable to crack more than 18 points in any of the three sets, losing the first 25-18 before dropping the second and third sets to the scores of 25-13 and 25-14 respectively.
The Bruins dominated in aces and blocks, recording eight aces to only one from WVU and doubling the Mountaineers in blocks with eight compared to WVU's four.
UCLA also passed the ball well, totaling 40 assists compared to 24 from the Mountaineers.
Fifth-year senior outside hitter Adrian Ell was the one bright spot for West Virginia, providing her experience and leadership for a young West Virginia squad with eight freshman.
Ell on the night led the match in kills with 11 and scored West Virginia's only ace, alongside one block and three digs.
Setter Kamiah Gibson also made a big impact, with a team-high 21 assists and two blocks, tying her teammate middle blocker Madison Page who also recorded two blocks.
Freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller was also very effective on defense with six digs.
For the Bruins, a third-round team in the NCAA tournament a year ago, to take the opening match in straight sets, it was the behind the strength of junior middle blocker Anna Dodson with a team-high 10 kills and three blocks.
It was another big night for Georgia Tech transfer setter Matti McKissock, leading all players with 34 assists in a season-best match for her.
Middle blocker Francesca Alupei tied McKissock with three blocks of her own and UCLA's libero Mackenzie Cole also chipped in 12 digs defensively.
West Virginia's next match in the Outrigger Challenge will be against the host-team Hawaii on Saturday. The match is set to begin at 1:45 a.m due to time zone differences here in Morgantown, with streaming available on ESPN+.