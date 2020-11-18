The No. 14 West Virginia volleyball team looks to close out its fall slate in a two-match series at Oklahoma this week.
The Sooners (2-8) are coming off of four consecutive losses to Texas Tech and Kansas State, after matches against Iowa State and TCU were postponed. The Mountaineers (7-7) on the other hand lost to Texas and look to finish their season off strong with a win over the Sooners.
OU holds an all-time record of 16-1 against the Mountaineers, with the only win for West Virginia coming in 2017. Oklahoma has won five consecutive matches since then.
"We have to take care of business,” WVU head coach Reed Sunahara said. "That has been the message every day this week. Not just this week, but every week. The players have done a nice job of staying focused and getting better every day.”
Coming into this match WVU ranks No. 29 in digs with 14.36 per set, No. 41 in blocks with 1.93 per set and ranks No. 44 in opponent hitting percentage which is .233. The Mountaineers also rank No. 44 nationally in both assists with 10.83 per set and kills with 11.95 per set. Briana Lynch remains ranked fourth in hitting percentage (.388) and dropped one spot to sixth in blocks per set (1.02 per set). Kristen Lux and Natali Petrova lead WVU offensively racking up 153 kills each and are both averaging 2.64 kills per set.
OU is currently hitting 1.74 and is averaging 10.5 kills per set. OU is led by freshman outside hitter Guewe Giouf, who ranks fourth in the conference with 3.74 kills per set and has earned three Big 12 Rookie of the Week awards. Giouf has recorded double-digit kills in nine out of ten matches this season and has reached the 20-kill mark two times this season.
Keyton Kinsley, a two-time Big 12 Libero of the Year award winner, leads the Sooners on defense with 4.09 digs per set, good enough for fourth in the conference.
“Oklahoma is a good team. They are historically good. It will be a challenge." coach Sunahara said.
Both matches on Thursday and Friday will begin at 7 p.m. and will broadcast on Fox Sports Oklahoma.