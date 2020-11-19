The West Virginia volleyball team was defeated by the Oklahoma Sooners on Thursday night by a final score of 3-1.
The Sooners (3-8, 3-8 Big 12) started out strong with a 7-3 lead early on. The Mountaineers (7-8, 7-8 Big 12) were able to gain the lead mid-way through the set and take it 25-22.
In the second set, West Virginia and Oklahoma traded leads up until it was all tied at 18. From then, the Sooners went on a 7-1 run to win the set 25-19.
The Mountaineers spent most of the third set trailing to Oklahoma. WVU could never get over the hump and regain the lead. The Sooners won the set 25-21.
Down in the match 2-1, the Mountaineers started out better than the second and third sets but gave up the lead mid-way through the fourth set.
Down 24-20, West Virginia mounted a 3-0 run but was just short, losing on the last play to send the set into post-play. Oklahoma took the set 25-23 and the match 3-1.
West Virginia was led by Briana Lynch who had 12 kills on the night. Lynch’s total kills on the season is up to 152, ranking her third on the team behind Natali Petrova (164) and Kristin Lux (158).
Emmy Ogogor had herself another great night after last week’s great performance. On Thursday night, the Illinois State transfer had nine kills with a .375 hitting percentage.
Lynch also led the Mountaineers on the defensive end with four blocks. Entering Thursday, the senior from Georgia was No. 6 in the conference in blocks per set.
Redshirt senior Audrey Adams had three blocks against the Sooners.
The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Oklahoma Sooners will turn back around and play again tomorrow night in Norman. Coverage will begin at 7 p.m. on Fox Sports Oklahoma.