WVU began the tournament with a three-set sweep over the Le Moyne Dolphins on Friday, winning 25-10, 25-19 and 25-15.

At the conclusion of the tournament, sophomore outside hitter Bailey Miller and junior outside hitter Hailey Green were awarded all-tournament team selections.

In an encouraging opening match, the Mountaineers tallied 46 kills and 40 digs led by Miller and freshman middle blocker Maddy McGath, who combined for 16 kills.

Fifth-year senior defensive specialist Camilla Covas also helped push the Mountaineers past Le Moyne, notching 10 digs for West Virginia and leading all players.

Freshman setter Katie Kolar along with redshirt senior setter Lauren DeLo provided 17 assists each for the Mountaineers, adding to the team's success.

Despite the win on Friday, West Virginia still had two games on Saturday versus the Davidson Wildcats and tournament host, the College of Charleston Cougars.

The Mountaineers went 1-1 on Saturday, leaving the tournament with a 2-1 overall record.

West Virginia was swept by Davidson in its first match of the day, 3-0. Davidson won with scores of 25-21, 25-19 and 25-17.

As a unit, West Virginia marked 35 kills and 29 digs in the match.

DeLo earned a season-high 26 assists, while Miller led the team with 11 kills and 10 digs.

Sophomore opposite Lauren Bodily led the defense, tallying three blocks.

After the disappointment of Davidson, the Mountaineers defeated the Cougars 3-1 in a thrilling match to get themselves back in the win column, racking up 79 kills, 79 digs, 72 assists and 16 blocks.

The Mountaineers fell short in the first set 30-32 but never looked back, as they won the next three sets 27-25, 36-24 and 25-18.

Miller set career highs with 28 kills and 13 digs. Green earned 24 kills and three digs.

DeLo dished out 63 assists, setting a new career record.

On defense, sophomore middle blocker Tierney Jackson earned seven blocks in the match.

West Virginia will have another road tournament for its next slate of matches at the Duke/North Carolina Tournament. The Mountaineers will compete against the North Carolina Tar Heels at the Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 6 p.m.