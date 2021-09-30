The West Virginia volleyball team lost their first match in a doubleheader against the No. 1 Texas Longhorns 3-0 on Thursday in Austin, Texas.
The Mountaineers (12-2, 2-1 Big 12) scored a total of 38 points over three sets. WVU lost the first set 25-21, second 25-11 and the final set 25-19.
Offensively, West Virginia struggled as the team produced 34 kills and had 28 attack errors. West Virginia’s overall hitting percentages were low, 14%.
West Virginia fifth-year outside hitter Athena Ardila and fifth-year middle blocker Briana Lynch were leaders for the Mountaineers offense as they both produced eight kills and scored the most points for the team.
Lynch also led the team with two blocks and senior Adrian Ell helped defensively with nine digs.
The Texas Longhorns (9-0, 1-0 Big 12) dominated, scoring 51 points over the three sets. Offensively and defensively the Longhorns put it all together to outshine the Mountaineers.
Overall, Texas produced 45 kills while only having eight attack errors. Texas had a hitting percentage of 42% well surpassing West Virginia.
Texas junior opposite hitter Skylar Fields led the team’s offense with 16 kills along with a 60% hitting percentage and scoring the most points for the team.
Senior middle blocker Brionne Butler led the way defensively with five blocks. Sophomore libero Nalani Isola along with junior outside hitter Logan Eggleston had nine digs each to help the Longhorn defense.
West Virginia stays in Austin, Texas, one more night to play the Texas Longhorns for the second game of the doubleheader on Friday at 8 p.m.