Members of the West Virginia volleyball team celebrate scoring a point against Penn State at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, W.Va., on Sept. 17, 2021.

 Photo by Malia Richardson

The 2022-2023 schedule for the WVU women's volleyball team was announced on Monday, setting the stage for its fall season matchups.

The team will open the season with a road match in Pennsylvania to take on Robert Morris University. After that, the Mountaineers will play in four different tournaments before the start of conference play.

The Penn State Classic is the first tournament the Mountaineers will play in. The team will then take on the Loyola Greyhounds and the Duquesne Dukes on Friday, Aug. 26 and finish with Penn State the next day.

The following week, the team will continue their non-conference schedule with the Hawaii tournament. They will start with UCLA and Hawai'i Pacific University on Sept. 1 and finish their overseas trip with Texas State on Sept 3.

The team’s final away tournament will be the South Dakota Classic. Once again, they will start with two matches on the first day with Northern Colorado and South Dakota on Friday, Sept. 9. Their weekend will conclude the next day with a match against California State University at Bakersfield.

The Mountaineers will host the Mountaineer Invitational to wrap up their non-conference slate. The team will play both Merrimack College and Binghamton University on Thursday, Sept. 15. Their final non-conference match will be against Delaware State the following day.

The team will then have a week to prepare for conference play. The conference slate is as follows:

September 24 vs. Texas Tech

September 29 @ TCU

October 1 @ Oklahoma

October 5 vs. Kansas State

October 8 vs. Baylor

October 12 @ Iowa State

October 19 vs. Kansas

October 22 @ Texas

October 26 vs. Iowa State

October 29 @ Baylor

November 5 vs. Oklahoma

November 10 @ Kansas State

November 12 @ Kansas

November 16 vs. TCU

November 19 @ Texas Tech

November 23 vs. Texas

The Mountaineers will look to make their second straight NCAA Tournament appearance this upcoming season.