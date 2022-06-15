The 2022-2023 schedule for the WVU women's volleyball team was announced on Monday, setting the stage for its fall season matchups.
The team will open the season with a road match in Pennsylvania to take on Robert Morris University. After that, the Mountaineers will play in four different tournaments before the start of conference play.
The Penn State Classic is the first tournament the Mountaineers will play in. The team will then take on the Loyola Greyhounds and the Duquesne Dukes on Friday, Aug. 26 and finish with Penn State the next day.
The following week, the team will continue their non-conference schedule with the Hawaii tournament. They will start with UCLA and Hawai'i Pacific University on Sept. 1 and finish their overseas trip with Texas State on Sept 3.
The team’s final away tournament will be the South Dakota Classic. Once again, they will start with two matches on the first day with Northern Colorado and South Dakota on Friday, Sept. 9. Their weekend will conclude the next day with a match against California State University at Bakersfield.
The Mountaineers will host the Mountaineer Invitational to wrap up their non-conference slate. The team will play both Merrimack College and Binghamton University on Thursday, Sept. 15. Their final non-conference match will be against Delaware State the following day.
The team will then have a week to prepare for conference play. The conference slate is as follows:
September 24 vs. Texas Tech
September 29 @ TCU
October 1 @ Oklahoma
October 5 vs. Kansas State
October 8 vs. Baylor
October 12 @ Iowa State
October 19 vs. Kansas
October 22 @ Texas
October 26 vs. Iowa State
October 29 @ Baylor
November 5 vs. Oklahoma
November 10 @ Kansas State
November 12 @ Kansas
November 16 vs. TCU
November 19 @ Texas Tech
November 23 vs. Texas
The Mountaineers will look to make their second straight NCAA Tournament appearance this upcoming season.